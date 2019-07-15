Jana Partners Has Cut Its Stake in Jack In The Box (JACK) by $53.09 Million as Valuation Declined; Radnet (RDNT) Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Has Cut Position as Stock Declined

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.28 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25M, down from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $720.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 21,021 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 1.31% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $77.8. About 28,335 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018

Analysts await RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. RDNT’s profit will be $6.01 million for 29.96 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by RadNet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2,978 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 3,955 shares stake. J Goldman And Com Ltd Partnership has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited has invested 0.03% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 5,200 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 4 shares. Glenmede Na has 677 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 440,665 shares in its portfolio. Maplelane Cap Lc owns 74,400 shares. 27,977 are owned by Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp. Ls Inv Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 3,226 shares. Armistice Capital Lc holds 0.53% or 120,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 140,985 shares.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.07 million for 19.26 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.