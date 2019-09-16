Jana Partners Has Boosted Its Jack In The Box (JACK) Holding by $599,400 as Share Price Declined; Global Endowment Management LP Holds Position in Biogen (BIIB)

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 697.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 8,690 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 1,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $236.63. About 1.69M shares traded or 16.95% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company's stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 939,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47 million, up from 932,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.98. About 364,066 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Riverhead Cap Lc invested in 0.01% or 4,269 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 2,810 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.27% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 86,060 shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Invesco Ltd accumulated 857,348 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 3,944 shares. Huntington Financial Bank owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 120,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 25,713 shares. Citadel has 639,824 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd owns 204,390 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 64,507 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com has invested 0.37% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Jack in the Box (JACK) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store? – Nasdaq" on May 14, 2019

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 23,580 shares to 17,920 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 3,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,170 shares, and cut its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullinan Associate reported 15,063 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt accumulated 865 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 5,717 shares. 930 are held by Howland Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. Hilton Capital Management Ltd invested in 0% or 15 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 61,000 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 115 shares. Calamos Advsrs invested in 0.05% or 39,062 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,954 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Renaissance Group Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,824 shares. 1,860 were accumulated by Intrust Comml Bank Na. Todd Asset Management Ltd Co reported 54,986 shares. Moreover, Financial Grp has 0.13% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.17% or 307,976 shares. City Holdings Com holds 275 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.