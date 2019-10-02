Jana Partners Has Boosted Holding in Jack In The Box (JACK) by $599,400; Shaw Communications (SJR) Stake Held by Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 939,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47 million, up from 932,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.68. About 468,957 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company's stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 383,523 shares traded or 2.24% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500.

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Freedom Mobile Launches Fast LTE Network in Prince George with Special Offer On Big Gig Unlimited Plans and Absolute Zero Deal – GlobeNewswire" on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Freedom Mobile Goes Live in Eight More Cities, Making It Possible for Even More Western Canadians to Enjoy Increased Choice and Affordability – GlobeNewswire" published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Shaw Communications Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire" on May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) – Yahoo Finance" on June 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool" published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Acquisitive Alibaba Confronts Life Without Jack Ma – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019.