Jana Partners Decreased Its Stake in Jack In The Box (JACK) by $53.09 Million as Market Value Declined; As Markel (MKL) Valuation Rose, Court Place Advisors Has Increased Position by $318,400

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $8.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1138.51. About 19,797 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $87.71. About 426,525 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 70,196 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 23,212 shares. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 0.01% or 146,222 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.02% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 17,523 shares. Samlyn Cap owns 604,473 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Principal Group holds 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 111,588 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 131,829 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 120,000 were reported by Armistice Cap Limited Co. Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Lp reported 324,744 shares. Blackrock Inc has 3.08 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 56,205 are owned by State Teachers Retirement Systems. 5,327 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd stated it has 3,048 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Natl Bank reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1,134 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 228 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership has 3,090 shares. Yorktown Management & Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Keybank National Association Oh reported 1,092 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Rech Inc has 1,078 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 120 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 1,484 are held by Schroder Inv Management Gru. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank stated it has 346 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First City Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 201 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 3,866 shares. Regions has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Ingalls Snyder Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 521 shares.