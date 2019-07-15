Jana Partners Cut Stake in Jack In The Box (JACK) by $53.09 Million as Stock Price Declined; Capital Wealth Planning Has Lowered Stake in Cme Group (CME) as Market Value Rose

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.46. About 278,824 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 29.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,585 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 7,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $207.47. About 1.43M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 08/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 7; 11/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS IT HAS REVOKED APPROVED STATUS FOR REGISTRATION OF RUSAL ALUMINIUM BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 2; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED FROM CME GROUP; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for K.C. wheat; 09/05/2018 – CME Group Approves Amended, Restated Employment Pact With CEO Terrence A. Duffy; 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 09/05/2018 – CME CEO Duffy’s Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2022, From Dec. 31, 2020; 11/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, STRONG CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.07M for 19.42 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,135 shares to 37,635 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 18 by 226,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,200 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 31.82 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.