Jana Partners Cut Its Position in Jack In The Box (JACK) by $53.09 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Affinity Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 34,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,689 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23 million, up from 86,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 32.36M shares traded or 35.79% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 536,343 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samlyn Capital Ltd Com holds 604,473 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 3,226 shares. Fmr accumulated 475 shares. 22,739 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Company. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 13,723 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.32% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 133 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co. 13D Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.04% or 166,167 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 170,000 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 67,426 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 60,250 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co reported 258,800 shares. Whittier Commerce stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 693,602 shares.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.07M for 17.78 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Investment Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 10,754 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 3.14 million shares. Moreover, Palouse Cap Mgmt has 1.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Co owns 806,122 shares. Polen Capital Ltd Liability has 15.18 million shares for 9.36% of their portfolio. 81,798 were accumulated by Argyle Management Inc. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 2.92% or 76,992 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 49,062 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Indiana Invest Mngmt reported 15,779 shares. Loomis Sayles & Commerce Limited Partnership owns 11.13 million shares. Ssi Invest Mgmt has 17,253 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 3,850 were accumulated by Schaller Investment Gru Inc. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.69M shares.

