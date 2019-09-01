Jana Partners Cut Its Holding in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) by $114.52 Million as Stock Value Declined; Endeavour Capital Advisors Upped Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Position by $1.14 Million

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60 million, down from 5.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 836,752 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 27,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 786,382 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.27 million, up from 758,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 1.21M shares traded or 59.65% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fgl Hldgs by 793,833 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 35,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 788,261 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Grp holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 1.99 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Alps Advisors holds 9,098 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Snyder Cap Management L P, a California-based fund reported 262,519 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 198,091 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Blackrock holds 4.88M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 56,802 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorporation & holds 0% or 77 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). New York-based Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). The Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Penn Management Commerce, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 285,949 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York owns 3,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $183.38M for 8.92 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.