Jana Partners Boosted Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding by $38.32 Million as Market Value Rose; As Aon (AON) Stock Rose, Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Raised Holding

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04 million, up from 13.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.65. About 3.47M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 20/04/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.2125 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Aon Corp (AON) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 1,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,680 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65B, up from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Aon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $195.9. About 418,926 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 900 shares to 600 shares, valued at $79.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,650 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood Palmer Inc has 1,000 shares. Yhb Inv stated it has 7,390 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc holds 399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Everence Management Incorporated reported 15,230 shares. British Columbia Investment invested in 0.02% or 90,497 shares. The California-based Eqis Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Pitcairn Com stated it has 18,034 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Company invested in 11.79 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.4% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 138,651 shares. Jana Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 14.96M shares. Scotia owns 33,449 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 15,060 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 23,658 shares. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 335,265 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $347,961 activity. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares were bought by GREGOR JOIE A.