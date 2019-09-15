James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group Holdings Ltd. 45 1.73 N/A 2.33 20.49 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 10 1.65 N/A -1.75 0.00

Demonstrates James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% -11.3% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.51 shows that James River Group Holdings Ltd. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has beta of 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s average target price is $38.5, while its potential downside is -22.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 69.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -3.36% -4.18% -13.92% -3.45% -18.71% 4.56%

For the past year James River Group Holdings Ltd. was more bullish than Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors James River Group Holdings Ltd. beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.