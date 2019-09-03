James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

This is a contrast between James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group Holdings Ltd. 44 1.69 N/A 2.33 20.49 First American Financial Corporation 54 1.14 N/A 4.48 12.90

Table 1 demonstrates James River Group Holdings Ltd. and First American Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First American Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than James River Group Holdings Ltd. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3% First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 14% 4.8%

Volatility & Risk

James River Group Holdings Ltd. has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, First American Financial Corporation’s 7.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Analyst Ratings

James River Group Holdings Ltd. and First American Financial Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 First American Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

James River Group Holdings Ltd. has an average target price of $38.5, and a -21.56% downside potential. Competitively the average target price of First American Financial Corporation is $70, which is potential 19.17% upside. The data provided earlier shows that First American Financial Corporation appears more favorable than James River Group Holdings Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.6% of First American Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.5% of James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of First American Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9% First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53%

For the past year James River Group Holdings Ltd. has stronger performance than First American Financial Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors First American Financial Corporation beats James River Group Holdings Ltd.