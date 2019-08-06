James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group Holdings Ltd. 43 1.62 N/A 2.33 20.49 Enstar Group Limited 174 2.20 N/A 10.94 16.19

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Enstar Group Limited has higher revenue and earnings than James River Group Holdings Ltd. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3% Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Competitively, Enstar Group Limited is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Enstar Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s downside potential is -18.83% at a $38.33 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Enstar Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 87.8% respectively. Insiders held 3.5% of James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Enstar Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9% Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72%

For the past year James River Group Holdings Ltd. was more bullish than Enstar Group Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors James River Group Holdings Ltd. beats Enstar Group Limited.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.