James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group Holdings Ltd. 45 1.73 N/A 2.33 20.49 Chubb Limited 146 2.21 N/A 8.11 18.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Chubb Limited. Chubb Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than James River Group Holdings Ltd. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Chubb Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Chubb Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3% Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

James River Group Holdings Ltd. has a beta of 0.51 and its 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Chubb Limited has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Chubb Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50

$38.5 is James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s average target price while its potential downside is -22.41%. Competitively the average target price of Chubb Limited is $158.5, which is potential -0.30% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Chubb Limited appears more favorable than James River Group Holdings Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Chubb Limited are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 93% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Chubb Limited has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9% Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32%

For the past year James River Group Holdings Ltd. was more bullish than Chubb Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Chubb Limited beats James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.