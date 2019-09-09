James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Touches $50.88 High on Sep, 9; TIE TECHNOLOGIES NEW (TTCS) Shorts Down By 30.77%

TIE TECHNOLOGIES INC NEW (OTCMKTS:TTCS) had a decrease of 30.77% in short interest. TTCS’s SI was 1,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 30.77% from 2,600 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 9 days are for TIE TECHNOLOGIES INC NEW (OTCMKTS:TTCS)’s short sellers to cover TTCS’s short positions. It closed at $0.0611 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) reached all time high today, Sep, 9 and still has $52.92 target or 4.00% above today’s $50.88 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.52B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $52.92 PT is reached, the company will be worth $60.76M more. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 154,377 shares traded or 7.96% up from the average. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.84 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Old Republic Rewards Shareholders, Okays Special Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Runaway Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. JRVR’s profit will be $20.60M for 18.43 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold James River Group Holdings, Ltd. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.62 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 15 shares. 353,122 are held by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% or 41,516 shares. Bridgeway Capital, a Texas-based fund reported 179,700 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) or 33,638 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Prudential Finance Incorporated has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 49,235 shares. Qs Investors Limited Com accumulated 7,049 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited owns 858 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 522,779 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Company reported 409 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bancshares De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 70,320 shares. Sei reported 0% stake. 107,651 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp.