James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019; US Foods Holding (USFD) SI Increased By 2.87%

Posted by on August 21, 2019 at 10:32 am

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:JRVR) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. James River Group Holdings Ltd’s current price of $49.30 translates into 0.61% yield. James River Group Holdings Ltd’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 64,108 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) had an increase of 2.87% in short interest. USFD’s SI was 3.83 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.87% from 3.72M shares previously. With 1.55M avg volume, 3 days are for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)’s short sellers to cover USFD’s short positions. The SI to US Foods Holding Corp’s float is 1.77%. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 927,728 shares traded. US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has risen 5.55% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical USFD News: 08/05/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP – SEES 2018 TOTAL CASE VOLUME GROWTH OF ABOUT 1%; 22/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – US Foods Holding 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Analytic Investors LLC Exits Position in US Foods Holding; 22/05/2018 – US Foods Employees ‘Spring into Service’ to Support Chicagoland Charities; 15/05/2018 – Hoplite Capital Management Buys 1.2% of US Foods Holding; 08/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth of 3%; 15/03/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP – THREE-YEAR PLAN TARGETS 8-10% ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 18/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept

More notable recent US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “US Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Foods Holding (USFD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “US Foods reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.63 billion. The Company’s clients include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. It has a 21.02 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016.

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:JRVR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “James River Group Announces Management Shift Nasdaq:JRVR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Runaway Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “James River Group Holdings (JRVR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) CEO Robert Myron on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.2 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Ratings Chart

