James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019; US Foods Holding (USFD) SI Increased By 2.87%

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:JRVR) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. James River Group Holdings Ltd's current price of $49.30 translates into 0.61% yield. James River Group Holdings Ltd's dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 64,108 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500.

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) had an increase of 2.87% in short interest. USFD's SI was 3.83 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.87% from 3.72M shares previously. With 1.55M avg volume, 3 days are for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)'s short sellers to cover USFD's short positions. The SI to US Foods Holding Corp's float is 1.77%. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 927,728 shares traded. US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has risen 5.55% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.55% the S&P500.



US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.63 billion. The Company’s clients include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. It has a 21.02 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016.



James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.2 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.