James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019; PPG Industries (PPG) Sentiment Is 0.88

PPG Industries Inc (PPG) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 240 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 274 reduced and sold stakes in PPG Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 181.84 million shares, down from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding PPG Industries Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 243 Increased: 162 New Position: 78.

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:JRVR) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. James River Group Holdings Ltd’s current price of $48.97 translates into 0.61% yield. James River Group Holdings Ltd’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 93,327 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Among 2 analysts covering James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. James River Group has $39 highest and $3800 lowest target. $38.33’s average target is -21.73% below currents $48.97 stock price. James River Group had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Compass Point to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold James River Group Holdings, Ltd. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.62 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Lc has invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 10,320 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 11,601 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 1,704 shares. Granahan Invest Mngmt Ma holds 15,385 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 16,051 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 33,638 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Morgan Stanley accumulated 100,631 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & accumulated 0% or 20 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 12,160 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Inc Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 70,320 shares in its portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com holds 1.01% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 518,383 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 0.1% or 2.58 million shares.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.06 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79M for 16.92 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $25.90 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 21.55 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 841,238 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.