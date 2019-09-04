James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019; Orbimed Advisors Has Cut Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Holding By $27.32 Million

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:JRVR) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. James River Group Holdings Ltd’s current price of $49.11 translates into 0.61% yield. James River Group Holdings Ltd’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 125,926 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) stake by 27.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 718,883 shares as Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)’s stock declined 69.24%. The Orbimed Advisors Llc holds 1.88M shares with $72.93M value, down from 2.60M last quarter. Puma Biotechnology Inc now has $412.49 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 1.54 million shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Ratings Continue to Reflect Puma Energy’s High Leverage and Diversified, Vertically Integrated Midstream and Downstream Oil Distribution Model; 02/04/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY – NCCN GUIDELINES INCLUDE NERLYNX IN COMBINATION WITH CAPECITABINE/ PACLITAXEL AS TREATMENT OPTIONS WITH BREAST CANCER BRAIN METASTASES; 12/04/2018 – PUMA 1Q REV UP 21%; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On PUMA Masterfund S-8 Class B Notes; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: PUMA ANNOUNCED 2017 DIVIDEND ON FEB. 9 ALREADY; 12/04/2018 – Puma Expects 2018 Currency Adjusted Sales to Increase by 10% to 12%; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 25/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 525 FROM EUR 515; 25/04/2018 – Fossil Group and PUMA Sprinting into Watches and Wearables

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold James River Group Holdings, Ltd. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.62 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 123 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 10,135 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland holds 518,383 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 0% or 200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,704 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 265 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,489 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 100,631 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn owns 38 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Mgmt Inc has invested 0.09% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Pnc Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 9,903 shares stake. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 22,913 shares or 0% of the stock. 522,779 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.12 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased Natera Inc stake by 393,500 shares to 1.08 million valued at $22.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 5.54M shares and now owns 5.79 million shares. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Manchester Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 44,587 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Lc accumulated 14,657 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 103 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Lc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Qs Invsts Lc has 0.02% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 58,534 shares. Partner Invest Limited Partnership has 1.23% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 10,500 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 174,291 shares or 0% of all its holdings. C Ww Gp A S has invested 0.02% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 118,800 shares in its portfolio. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 368,920 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 1,306 shares. Principal Fin Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 5,965 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.76 EPS, down 105.41% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.97 actual EPS reported by Puma Biotechnology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.65% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Puma Biotechnology has $57 highest and $900 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 69.42% above currents $10.43 stock price. Puma Biotechnology had 4 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 10. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The stock of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Cantor Fitzgerald.