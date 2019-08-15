James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Reaches $48.90 52-Week High; Carbonite Has 1.28 Sentiment

The stock of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) hit a new 52-week high and has $52.81 target or 8.00% above today’s $48.90 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.49B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $52.81 price target is reached, the company will be worth $118.80M more. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 28,008 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering

Carbonite Inc (CARB) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 74 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 58 cut down and sold stakes in Carbonite Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 31.24 million shares, down from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Carbonite Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 40 Increased: 47 New Position: 27.

Among 2 analysts covering James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. James River Group has $39 highest and $3800 lowest target. $38.33’s average target is -21.62% below currents $48.9 stock price. James River Group had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by FBR Capital. The rating was downgraded by Compass Point on Wednesday, April 3 to “Neutral”. The stock of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by FBR Capital.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.03 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold James River Group Holdings, Ltd. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.62 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial reported 5,482 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability accumulated 33,638 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 223,007 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services stated it has 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 357,860 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 33,484 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd reported 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) or 192,621 shares. Natixis Advsr L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,165 shares. Whittier Trust reported 15 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 46,384 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,254 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 10,712 shares. Pembroke Mgmt has 0.35% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Indaba Capital Management L.P. holds 5.45% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. for 1.08 million shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 1.19 million shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Summit Creek Advisors Llc has 2.31% invested in the company for 521,403 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 2.11% in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 92,616 shares.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 126,917 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) has declined 47.80% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.14M for 10.76 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $522.43 million. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service , and email archiving. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard.