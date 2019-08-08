James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Reaches $48.80 High on Aug, 8; One Capital Management Has Decreased Its Amgen (AMGN) Position

The stock of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) reached all time high today, Aug, 8 and still has $50.26 target or 3.00% above today’s $48.80 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.51 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $50.26 PT is reached, the company will be worth $45.30 million more. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 69,373 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others

One Capital Management Llc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 14.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. One Capital Management Llc sold 3,403 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The One Capital Management Llc holds 20,779 shares with $3.95M value, down from 24,182 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $112.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $185.04. About 962,014 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS

Among 2 analysts covering James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. James River Group had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $38 target in Thursday, February 21 report. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Compass Point.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold James River Group Holdings, Ltd. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.62 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,664 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 24,137 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 33,648 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Manufacturers Life The has 15,947 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 192,621 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corp Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 38 shares. 57,064 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 12,160 shares in its portfolio. 20 are held by Parkside Savings Bank Trust. Monarch Asset Lc reported 0.8% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 1.15 million shares stake. 9,657 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 19.99 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:JRVR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “James River (NASDAQ: â€œJRVRâ€) Announces Dates for Its 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “James River Group Holdings (JRVR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “James River Group Announces Management Shift – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) CEO Robert Myron on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Amgen (AMGN) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Amgen (AMGN) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Newer Drugs Help Amgen (AMGN) Beat on Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

One Capital Management Llc increased Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) stake by 15,309 shares to 208,985 valued at $12.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (CSJ) stake by 75,104 shares and now owns 677,952 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (EMCG) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets initiated Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup upgraded Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Thursday, May 23. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $20500 target. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran Fin Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 6,409 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 25,235 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 102,459 shares. Highland Lc has invested 0.47% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.37% or 121,061 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct stated it has 13,745 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.45% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Thomasville Bank & Trust reported 23,847 shares. Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested 0.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 14,848 were accumulated by Scott Selber Inc. Rodgers Brothers reported 5,271 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd reported 686 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Llc stated it has 4,200 shares. South State owns 0.9% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 46,174 shares.