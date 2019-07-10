James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Reaches $48.77 High on Jul, 10; Quantitative Investment Management Lifted Fossil Group (FOSL) Position

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) stake by 108.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc acquired 43,000 shares as Fossil Group Inc (FOSL)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 82,700 shares with $1.13M value, up from 39,700 last quarter. Fossil Group Inc now has $557.27 million valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 103,364 shares traded. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has declined 27.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FOSL News: 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2018 Loss Before Income Taxes of $40M to Loss $50M; 08/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 25/04/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O – FOSSIL GROUP, INC. AND PUMA SE SIGNED A GLOBAL LICENSE PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Puma Signs Partnership With Fossil Group for Watches; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Fossil; 25/04/2018 – Fossil Group and PUMA Sprinting into Watches and Wearables; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Plans to Begin Distribution of Puma Watches in 2019; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – WITH BELGYA’S ELECTION, CO’S BOARD CONSISTS OF 9 MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – Fossil Group Announces Election of Mark Belgya to Board of Directors

The stock of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) reached all time high today, Jul, 10 and still has $50.23 target or 3.00% above today’s $48.77 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.47B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $50.23 PT is reached, the company will be worth $44.13 million more. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 22,378 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 24.77% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) stake by 27,272 shares to 16,228 valued at $281,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 12,400 shares and now owns 41,700 shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was reduced too.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $48,500 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $48,500 was made by Frey Martin on Friday, May 31.

Among 2 analysts covering Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Fossil had 5 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) on Thursday, February 14 with “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold FOSL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 52.80 million shares or 4.22% more from 50.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 0.06% stake. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 213,312 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 77,761 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs owns 40,338 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 4,448 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 728,553 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 114,590 shares. New York-based D E Shaw And Co has invested 0.02% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Contrarius Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 4.80M shares or 3.44% of the stock. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 20,412 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 511,542 shares. Grp One Trading LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 410,709 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0% invested in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) for 39,858 shares.

Analysts await James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. JRVR’s profit will be $19.61 million for 18.76 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold James River Group Holdings, Ltd. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.62 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 179,700 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 121,766 shares. Camarda Financial Ltd Llc holds 0% or 56 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Vanguard Group holds 1.78 million shares. Amer Intl owns 20,089 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 11,750 shares. Granite Inv Limited Liability accumulated 15,254 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Invesco Ltd reported 106,434 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.15M are held by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 10,720 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 33,484 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 76,649 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.83 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.