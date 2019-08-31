James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group Holdings Ltd. 44 1.70 N/A 2.33 20.49 United Fire Group Inc. 47 0.99 N/A 1.01 51.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of James River Group Holdings Ltd. and United Fire Group Inc. United Fire Group Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than James River Group Holdings Ltd. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. James River Group Holdings Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Fire Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us James River Group Holdings Ltd. and United Fire Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3% United Fire Group Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

James River Group Holdings Ltd. has a beta of 0.51 and its 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. United Fire Group Inc.’s 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.11 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for James River Group Holdings Ltd. and United Fire Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 United Fire Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -21.88% for James River Group Holdings Ltd. with average price target of $38.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both James River Group Holdings Ltd. and United Fire Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 65.6% respectively. James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of United Fire Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9% United Fire Group Inc. 7.71% 7.22% 20.58% 1.44% -9.28% -5.73%

For the past year James River Group Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend while United Fire Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

James River Group Holdings Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors United Fire Group Inc.