James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) Contrasting side by side

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group Holdings Ltd. 45 1.72 N/A 2.33 20.49 State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.07 N/A 1.46 23.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of James River Group Holdings Ltd. and State Auto Financial Corporation. State Auto Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to James River Group Holdings Ltd. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. James River Group Holdings Ltd. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has James River Group Holdings Ltd. and State Auto Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3% State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

James River Group Holdings Ltd. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Competitively, State Auto Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.32 which is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for James River Group Holdings Ltd. and State Auto Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 State Auto Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s downside potential is -23.14% at a $38.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both James River Group Holdings Ltd. and State Auto Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 34.6% respectively. About 3.5% of James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9% State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59%

For the past year James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than State Auto Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors James River Group Holdings Ltd. beats State Auto Financial Corporation.