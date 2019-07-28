James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Comparing side by side

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group Holdings Ltd. 42 1.65 N/A 2.33 19.36 Selective Insurance Group Inc. 69 1.69 N/A 3.70 19.17

Table 1 demonstrates James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Selective Insurance Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than James River Group Holdings Ltd. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3% Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

James River Group Holdings Ltd. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.56 beta. Competitively, Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Selective Insurance Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

James River Group Holdings Ltd. has a -20.28% downside potential and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Selective Insurance Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 80.6%. James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 3.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of Selective Insurance Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) James River Group Holdings Ltd. -0.26% 17.99% 13.57% 20.61% 24.77% 23.65% Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.87% 4.91% 7.69% 9.74% 28.62% 16.51%

For the past year James River Group Holdings Ltd. has stronger performance than Selective Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.