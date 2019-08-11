James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Contrasting side by side

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group Holdings Ltd. 43 1.67 N/A 2.33 20.49 Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.54 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Protective Insurance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Protective Insurance Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Protective Insurance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Protective Insurance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s downside potential is -20.20% at a $38.33 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Protective Insurance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 11.52%. Insiders held 3.5% of James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 56.44% of Protective Insurance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9% Protective Insurance Corporation -1.51% -10.16% -16.15% -24.13% -28.97% -3.82%

For the past year James River Group Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend while Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors James River Group Holdings Ltd. beats Protective Insurance Corporation.