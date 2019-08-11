James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Contrasting side by side

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|James River Group Holdings Ltd.
|43
|1.67
|N/A
|2.33
|20.49
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|18
|0.54
|N/A
|-2.13
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Protective Insurance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Protective Insurance Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|James River Group Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|10%
|2.3%
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Protective Insurance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|James River Group Holdings Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s downside potential is -20.20% at a $38.33 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Protective Insurance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 11.52%. Insiders held 3.5% of James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 56.44% of Protective Insurance Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|James River Group Holdings Ltd.
|1.14%
|2.31%
|12.83%
|26.37%
|16.72%
|30.9%
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|-1.51%
|-10.16%
|-16.15%
|-24.13%
|-28.97%
|-3.82%
For the past year James River Group Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend while Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors James River Group Holdings Ltd. beats Protective Insurance Corporation.
