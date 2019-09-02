James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has James River Group Holdings Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10.00% 2.30% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares James River Group Holdings Ltd. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group Holdings Ltd. N/A 44 20.49 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

James River Group Holdings Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio James River Group Holdings Ltd. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for James River Group Holdings Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.75 2.61

With consensus price target of $38.5, James River Group Holdings Ltd. has a potential downside of -21.88%. The rivals have a potential upside of -97.83%. With higher possible upside potential for James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s competitors, equities research analysts think James River Group Holdings Ltd. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of James River Group Holdings Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year James River Group Holdings Ltd. has stronger performance than James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

James River Group Holdings Ltd. is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.51. In other hand, James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s competitors have beta of 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

James River Group Holdings Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s peers beat James River Group Holdings Ltd.