James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
98.4% of James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has James River Group Holdings Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|James River Group Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|10.00%
|2.30%
|Industry Average
|4.76%
|9.45%
|2.90%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares James River Group Holdings Ltd. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|James River Group Holdings Ltd.
|N/A
|44
|20.49
|Industry Average
|588.24M
|12.35B
|34.83
James River Group Holdings Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio James River Group Holdings Ltd. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for James River Group Holdings Ltd. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|James River Group Holdings Ltd.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.56
|1.75
|2.61
With consensus price target of $38.5, James River Group Holdings Ltd. has a potential downside of -21.88%. The rivals have a potential upside of -97.83%. With higher possible upside potential for James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s competitors, equities research analysts think James River Group Holdings Ltd. is less favorable than its competitors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of James River Group Holdings Ltd. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|James River Group Holdings Ltd.
|1.14%
|2.31%
|12.83%
|26.37%
|16.72%
|30.9%
|Industry Average
|2.91%
|4.85%
|8.86%
|18.32%
|16.01%
|23.02%
For the past year James River Group Holdings Ltd. has stronger performance than James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s peers.
Volatility and Risk
James River Group Holdings Ltd. is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.51. In other hand, James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s competitors have beta of 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
James River Group Holdings Ltd. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s peers beat James River Group Holdings Ltd.
