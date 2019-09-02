James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group Holdings Ltd. 44 1.70 N/A 2.33 20.49 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 40 1.32 N/A 0.72 60.08

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Horace Mann Educators Corporation. Horace Mann Educators Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than James River Group Holdings Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. James River Group Holdings Ltd. is currently more affordable than Horace Mann Educators Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3% Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 2.3% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

James River Group Holdings Ltd. has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.66 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Horace Mann Educators Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -21.88% for James River Group Holdings Ltd. with consensus target price of $38.5. Competitively Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a consensus target price of $46, with potential upside of 4.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that Horace Mann Educators Corporation looks more robust than James River Group Holdings Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Horace Mann Educators Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 0%. James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, Horace Mann Educators Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9% Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.88% 6.29% 7.52% 5.21% 0.44% 15.99%

For the past year James River Group Holdings Ltd. was more bullish than Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

Summary

James River Group Holdings Ltd. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.