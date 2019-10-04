James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Analysts See $0.69 EPS; Thomas White International LTD Lowered Intuit (INTU) Holding By $639,450

Analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report $0.69 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.81% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. JRVR’s profit would be $20.98M giving it 18.14 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s analysts see 4.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $50.08. About 21,125 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering

Thomas White International Ltd decreased Intuit Inc (INTU) stake by 36.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thomas White International Ltd sold 2,450 shares as Intuit Inc (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Thomas White International Ltd holds 4,310 shares with $1.13 million value, down from 6,760 last quarter. Intuit Inc now has $69.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $266.16. About 575,952 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B

Thomas White International Ltd increased Shiseido Adr (SSDOY) stake by 11,161 shares to 43,340 valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Treasury Wine Estates Ltd Adr (TSRYY) stake by 88,977 shares and now owns 254,082 shares. Softbank Corp Adr (SFTBY) was raised too.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maplelane Cap Llc owns 1 shares. Davidson Investment Advsr has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 4,891 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Corporation has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Advisor Prtnrs Llc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 98 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 6,061 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs & Ca invested in 12,718 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Company Il reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Ltd has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co invested in 3,877 shares. Moreover, Gm Advisory Gp Inc has 0.09% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,045 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl invested in 184,430 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Wendell David Associate stated it has 1.78% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Destination Wealth Management, a California-based fund reported 18 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $292.63’s average target is 9.95% above currents $266.16 stock price. Intuit had 16 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $28500 target in Friday, August 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, August 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, August 23. Deutsche Bank maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.52 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.