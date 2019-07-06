James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Analysts See $0.65 EPS; Lone Star Steakhouse & Saloon (STAR) Sentiment Is 1.07

Analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report $0.65 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 12.07% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. JRVR’s profit would be $19.47M giving it 18.45 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s analysts see -8.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.97. About 52,402 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 24.77% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering

Lone Star Steakhouse & Saloon Inc (STAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 61 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 57 cut down and sold holdings in Lone Star Steakhouse & Saloon Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 51.18 million shares, down from 56.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Lone Star Steakhouse & Saloon Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 41 Increased: 42 New Position: 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold James River Group Holdings, Ltd. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.62 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 32,031 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru Company reported 5,016 shares. Meeder Asset Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 912 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Royal Bancshares Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,664 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). 33,484 were reported by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Martingale Asset L P reported 126,010 shares. Pinebridge Investments L P accumulated 0.03% or 40,111 shares. Raymond James & Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 223,007 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 20,416 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street reported 761,790 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Services has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 157 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 120,490 shares.

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AIG Stock Up 36% So Far This Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Second-Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Atmos Energy, James River Group, AZZ, WellCare Health Plans and Oasis Midstream – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering James River Group Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. James River Group Hldgs had 6 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by FBR Capital. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 3 by Compass Point.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.49 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 328,590 shares traded. iStar Inc. (STAR) has declined 19.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STAR News: 16/05/2018 – iSTAR Medical’s MINIject delivers exceptional 6-month results in first-in-human trial; 27/03/2018 – ISTAR NAMES ANDREW RICHARDSON INTERIM CFO; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 27/03/2018 – ISTAR INC STAR.N SAYS CFO GEOFF JERVIS RESIGNED; 22/04/2018 – DJ iStar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAR); 23/04/2018 – iStar Unveils First-Ever Digital Annual Review for 2017; 03/05/2018 – IStar 1Q EPS 35c; 30/05/2018 – iStar to Participate in the 2018 KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms iStar at ‘BB-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of

Analysts await iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 155.56% or $0.84 from last year’s $0.54 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by iStar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% negative EPS growth.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. The company has market cap of $829.38 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. It currently has negative earnings. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations.

More notable recent iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund May 2019 Monthly Update – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive seen as dividend star – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citron pitches Revolve as FashTech star – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Base Metals Weekly Roundup: Iron Ore, the Shining Star – Investing News Network” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World Gears Up for Its Last Slow Summer – International Business Times” with publication date: June 08, 2019.