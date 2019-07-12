James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Analysts See $0.65 EPS; Douglas Emmett Has 1.14 Sentiment

Analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report $0.65 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 12.07% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. JRVR’s profit would be $19.53 million giving it 18.33 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s analysts see -8.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 7,118 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 24.77% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group

Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 105 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 92 cut down and sold positions in Douglas Emmett Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 153.98 million shares, down from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Douglas Emmett Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 79 Increased: 70 New Position: 35.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. 7 investors sold James River Group Holdings, Ltd. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.62 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering James River Group Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. James River Group Hldgs had 6 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. Compass Point downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.35 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc holds 3.5% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. for 2.14 million shares. Aew Capital Management L P owns 2.03 million shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barr E S & Co has 1.86% invested in the company for 443,847 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has invested 1.85% in the stock. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.51 million shares.

Analysts await Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. DEI’s profit will be $92.84 million for 19.17 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Douglas Emmett, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.