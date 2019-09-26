James River Group Hldgs LTD (JRVR) Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Oaktree Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (TGS) as Stock Rose

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (TGS) by 51.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 354,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.08M, up from 689,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.48. About 214,930 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 19/04/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. BEGINS TENDER OFFER FOR ANY; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS INTERNACIONAL’S PROPOSED; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s Proposed Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in James River Group Hldgs Ltd (JRVR) by 91.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 109,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 230,177 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80 million, up from 120,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in James River Group Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 106,907 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2,154 shares to 721 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) by 172,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA’s (OB:TGS) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transportadora De Gas Del Sur S.A. – A High-Yielding Gem? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2013, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Grupo Supervielle, Loma Negra, and Transportadora de Gas: Why These Argentine Stocks Bounced Back on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Grupo Financiero Galicia, Banco Macro SA — and 3 Other Argentine Stocks All Popped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “James River (NASDAQ: â€œJRVRâ€) Announces Dates for Its 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “James River Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results and Patricia H. Roberts’ Appointment to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Old Republic Rewards Shareholders, Okays Special Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Uber insurer James River Group drops after rating cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2019.