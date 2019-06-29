James Riv Group LTD (JRVR) Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Lowered Stake; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cut Its Stake

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 7,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,798 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.05 million, down from 336,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $123.44. About 4.34 million shares traded or 36.22% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in James Riv Group Ltd (JRVR) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 162,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in James Riv Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 197,079 shares traded or 20.50% up from the average. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 24.77% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.05 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 15,079 shares to 194,818 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 8,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Group owns 266,011 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Comerica National Bank holds 145,733 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 29,228 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.71% or 518,029 shares. Moreover, Mercer Cap Advisers has 2.41% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 72,234 shares. Caprock Grp Inc Inc reported 8,543 shares. Hanson Doremus Mngmt holds 0.08% or 2,155 shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp, a California-based fund reported 31,089 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 262,955 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Nomura Hldgs invested in 0% or 6,063 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 949,268 shares. Dana Advisors Incorporated has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fairfield Bush & reported 10,465 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt holds 0.47% or 4,091 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fintech Focus Rewind: This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “American Express Impresses Analysts With International, Digital Strategies – Benzinga” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy These 5 Low Leverage Stocks to Avoid Investment Risk – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “James River Group Holdings (JRVR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Walmart, Samsung And CAGNY – Seeking Alpha” published on February 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “James River Group Holdings’ (JRVR) CEO Robert Myron on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 193,946 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $23.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 38,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold JRVR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.62 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise holds 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) or 165,937 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,395 shares. Wellington Llp owns 2.95M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 54,599 are owned by Swiss Bancorp. Moreover, Delta Asset Management Llc Tn has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). First Tru Advsr LP owns 9,462 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). 353,351 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Com reported 107,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,489 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mngmt. Credit Suisse Ag reported 19,697 shares. Sei Investments, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,775 shares. Whittier Tru Company has invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Analysts await James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. JRVR’s profit will be $19.61M for 18.04 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.