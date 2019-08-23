James Pelrin just Purchased 2,300 shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT), be careful if you are short!; Travelcenters Of America Has 0.97 Sentiment

Travelcenters Of America LLC (TA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 30 funds opened new and increased positions, while 31 reduced and sold their positions in Travelcenters Of America LLC. The funds in our database now have: 11.71 million shares, down from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Travelcenters Of America LLC in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 23 Increased: 15 New Position: 15.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $106.90 million. It operates in two divisions, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants .

Sterneck Capital Management Llc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America Inc. for 303,182 shares. Southpaw Asset Management Lp owns 463,193 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Proxima Capital Management Llc has 0.78% invested in the company for 171,595 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 0.58% in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 358,060 shares.

The stock increased 5.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 13,851 shares traded. TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) has declined 24.18% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold inTEST Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.24 million shares or 1.15% less from 5.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Kennedy Cap Management holds 174,976 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 81,580 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock has invested 0% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Comml Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Renaissance Techs Llc reported 0% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 3,782 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce holds 0% or 20,558 shares. New York-based Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Nordea Management holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Nokomis Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 440,750 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Capital L P reported 0.07% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Bard Inc has 292,675 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Geode Ltd Liability owns 39,775 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal, mechanical, and electrical products for use in the testing of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.70 million. The firm operates through two divisions, inTEST Thermal Solutions and inTEST Electromechanical Semiconductor Products. It currently has negative earnings. The inTEST Thermal Solutions segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, and Thermonics temperature conditioning products.

Purchase totalling nearly $9,932 US Dollars was revealed in a legal report submitted to the Security Exchange Commission on 22/08/2019. According to which, James Pelrin, the President & CEO of Intest Corp also an insider of the public firm had purchased a total of 2,300 shares – ( at $4.3 per every share ). The regulatory filing shows that James Pelrin now has in hand roughly 1.23% of the New Jersey-based company’s market cap (total dollar market value of all company’s outstanding shares)