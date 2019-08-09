James Investment Research Upped Position in Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) by $512,460; Aquiline Capital Partners Trimmed Its Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stake by $1.06 Million as Stock Rose

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.58. About 51,090 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 25,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The institutional investor held 179,388 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 153,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 588,434 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer

More notable recent Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “M&A talk lifts select restaurant stocks – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Same-store restaurant sales dip in April – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Brunch, burritos & beer: These restaurants are in the works in and around Lake Nona – Orlando Business Journal” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Carrabba’s Italian Grill Property for $2.2 million – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 165,035 shares to 22,551 shares, valued at $592,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 93,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,530 shares, and cut its stake in Arris International Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund accumulated 86,207 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 3,195 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Secor Cap LP has invested 0.29% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Serv Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Millennium Management Llc has 0.05% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% or 905,178 shares in its portfolio. 94,227 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.75% stake. Citadel Limited has 0.01% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Numerixs Invest accumulated 24,500 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 31,184 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 88,560 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Company invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Systematic Financial Management LP holds 413,067 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Walthausen & has 0.4% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va invested 0.3% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 26,112 were accumulated by Southeast Asset Advisors. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Riverhead Mngmt Lc holds 7,011 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 32,200 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Ltd. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt Company (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 12,212 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated stated it has 155,052 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.03% or 169,586 shares. 7,064 were reported by Profund Ltd Company. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0.03% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 3.59M shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 187,074 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 4,146 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1,489 shares.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.35M for 10.45 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.