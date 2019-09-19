James Investment Research Upped Its Deluxe (DLX) Position; Shorts at Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Raised By 73.36%

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) had an increase of 73.36% in short interest. SLNO’s SI was 147,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 73.36% from 85,200 shares previously. With 89,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s short sellers to cover SLNO’s short positions. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.82. About 5,985 shares traded. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) has declined 20.29% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SLNO News: 14/05/2018 – Soleno Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase III Clinical Trial of DCCR in Prader-Willi Syndrome; 14/05/2018 – SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC – TRIAL IS ANTICIPATED TO TAKE APPROXIMATELY 9-12 MONTHS TO COMPLETE; 14/05/2018 Soleno Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase lll Clinical Trial of DCCR in Prader-Willi Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – SOLENO THERAPEUTICS SAYS QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.17 – SEC FILING

James Investment Research Inc increased Deluxe Corp (DLX) stake by 48.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. James Investment Research Inc acquired 27,508 shares as Deluxe Corp (DLX)’s stock rose 1.52%. The James Investment Research Inc holds 84,101 shares with $3.42M value, up from 56,593 last quarter. Deluxe Corp now has $2.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 268,382 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX, A PROVIDER OF CUSTOM MARKETING PRODUCTS

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company has market cap of $57.86 million. The companyÂ’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release , a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets medical devices, including the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide (ETCO) monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns; and NeoPip T-piece resuscitator and related consumables, which deliver consistent pre-set inspiratory pressure and positive end-expiratory pressures, as well as temperature probes, scales, surgical tables, and patient surfaces.

James Investment Research Inc decreased Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) stake by 9,710 shares to 4,961 valued at $234,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) stake by 17,205 shares and now owns 14,533 shares. Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold DLX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.17 million shares or 0.21% less from 37.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Invest Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 89,300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 26,857 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 1,690 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Tdam Usa has invested 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Wedge L Lp Nc reported 7,474 shares. Clark Estates accumulated 0.43% or 66,700 shares. Kennedy Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 77,435 shares. Epoch stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) or 148,108 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 0.85% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Mairs Incorporated stated it has 47,150 shares. Moreover, Guinness Asset Management has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 253 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 12,962 shares.