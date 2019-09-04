James Investment Research Upped Holding in First American Financial Corpo (FAF) as Stock Rose; Bangor Savings Bank Boosted Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $846,423

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in First American Financial Corpo (FAF) by 699.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 13,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 15,127 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 1,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in First American Financial Corpo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $59.32. About 361,607 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 168.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 18,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 28,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 10,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 7.57 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Thu, 3/15/2018, 6:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUE $438 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE INC SAYS COMPANY ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q EPS 91c; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MLN POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT; 13/04/2018 – $BMY #AACR18 CheckMate-568 for identification of TMB cutoff for Nivo+Ipi combo in 1L NSCLC

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 35,527 shares to 205,202 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 18,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,020 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 14,028 shares to 15,152 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) by 17,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,122 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

