James Investment Research Upped Fedex (FDX) Holding by $5.64 Million; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Boosted Republic Services (RSG) Holding

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 3,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,820 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, up from 7,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 1.12M shares traded or 6.96% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500.

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 99.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 31,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,635 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 31,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.22M shares traded or 48.05% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 20/03/2018 – Global National: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) by 6,569 shares to 8,661 shares, valued at $782,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 6,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,680 shares, and cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

