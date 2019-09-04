James Investment Research Trimmed Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position; Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Had 1 Bulls

James Investment Research Inc decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 54.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. James Investment Research Inc sold 9,455 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The James Investment Research Inc holds 7,945 shares with $693,000 value, down from 17,400 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $17.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $94.79. About 1.40 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks

Among 3 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paychex has $84 highest and $7400 lowest target. $79.33’s average target is -2.06% below currents $81 stock price. Paychex had 4 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, March 28. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) rating on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $7400 target. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. See Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $74.0000 Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $78 New Target: $80 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $82 New Target: $84 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $78 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 1.41 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex (PAYX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Agree To Buy Paychex At $62.50, Earn 3.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex cut on weakening employment environment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resource , retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company has market cap of $29.11 billion. The firm offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. It has a 28.32 P/E ratio. It also provides HR outsourcing services, such as Paychex HR solutions comprising payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold Paychex, Inc. shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Llc holds 3,043 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Rowland Counsel Adv stated it has 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Co reported 15,095 shares stake. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 32,940 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 129,600 shares stake. Envestnet Asset reported 273,029 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Troy Asset Management Limited holds 0.32% or 82,500 shares. L S Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 5,170 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 13,322 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,125 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management reported 0.04% stake. Bp Public Limited holds 0.13% or 41,000 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.04% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 23,411 shares. Cibc Ww, a New York-based fund reported 45,509 shares. Ariel Invests Lc reported 1.66% stake. 219 were reported by Csat Investment Advisory Lp. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited reported 0.07% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Lateef Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 4.84% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 5,171 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 63,962 shares. Underhill Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 195,913 shares. National Pension Service holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 269,461 shares. Omers Administration Corp has 5,500 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 4,908 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.08% or 38,350 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $10000 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 7.08% above currents $94.79 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 22 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keysight gets Street-high targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keysight +7% after beats, in-line view – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keysight Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.47 million for 21.74 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.