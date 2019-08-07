James Investment Research Trimmed Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding as Shares Declined; Macquarie Group LTD Lowered Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $850,278 as Stock Price Rose

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 2,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 100,167 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.75M, down from 103,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $285.33. About 389,559 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 70.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 29,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 12,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, down from 41,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 124,585 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 76,750 shares to 505,650 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 159,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Shake Shack Inc.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.27B for 14.74 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). First Personal holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raging Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 303,900 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 248,236 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 328,114 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Com Il stated it has 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Dupont Management Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ameriprise stated it has 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Sei Invests has 468 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Co stated it has 258,187 shares. Nfc Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 5.59% or 426,203 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Greenleaf holds 15,820 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) by 5,244 shares to 30,952 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 125,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

