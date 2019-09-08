James Investment Research Raised Walmart (WMT) Holding by $4.13 Million; Oneok New (OKE) Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 18,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 71,918 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, up from 53,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 1.72 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Walmart Incorporated (WMT) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 42,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 340,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25M, up from 298,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Walmart Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Lord & Taylor ready for new web store rollout; 24/05/2018 – J SAINSBURY PLC SBRY.L – HOURLY RATE FOR EMPLOYEES TO INCREASE FROM £8 TO £9.20 PER HOUR; 01/05/2018 – Walmart May Help Sainsbury Avoid Supermarkets’ High-Yield Drift; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Holds Its Ground in U.S. Amid Unseasonable April Weather; 14/03/2018 – Walmart may be building drone army of robot bees to pollinate crops; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – FINAL MAKE-UP OF FLIPKART BOARD HAS YET TO BE DETERMINED, BUT IT WILL ALSO INCLUDE INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Takes Control of India’s Flipkart in E-Commerce Gamble

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 12,511 shares to 43,396 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 59,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,915 shares, and cut its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation reported 165,063 shares. Country Club Commerce Na holds 2.28% or 198,187 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 1.57% or 27,397 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 989,514 shares. Pettee Invsts reported 8,042 shares. Pnc Serv Group Inc Inc reported 1.66M shares stake. Burt Wealth Advsr accumulated 3,039 shares. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.72% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bb&T Corp holds 0.18% or 102,040 shares. Chicago Equity Prns holds 0.35% or 91,910 shares in its portfolio. B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 28,339 shares. Accredited Investors Inc holds 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 2,609 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 1.02% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

