James Investment Research Raised Stake in Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) by $512,460; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Fisher Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding as Share Value Declined

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 25,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The institutional investor held 179,388 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 153,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 1.46 million shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 14,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 110,294 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75 million, down from 124,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 11.69M shares traded or 97.73% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B

More notable recent Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Highlights from Bloomin’ Brands’ analyst day presentation – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Janus Henderson Group, Seaboard Corp. and Bloomin’ Brands – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) a Worthy Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney reported 645,530 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Cipher Limited Partnership has 34,847 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 74,946 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 7.47M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc owns 45,527 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0.01% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Wellington Group Llp holds 205,366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 0.17% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.09M shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 132,076 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.24% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Raymond James Associate owns 39,234 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 3,400 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Company Ma reported 85,570 shares.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 43,758 shares to 324,830 shares, valued at $23.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 49,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,054 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Capital Mngmt invested 0.46% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Coastline Trust Comm reported 15,290 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.14% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,406 shares. The Washington-based Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kings Point Management stated it has 0.56% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Palisade Cap Management Llc Nj reported 49,968 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru Inc reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Torch Wealth Management Ltd Co owns 3,525 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Huber Management Ltd Co invested in 150,700 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.93% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bridges Investment Management accumulated 146,114 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 79,238 were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 11,342 shares to 33,509 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Limited Adr (NYSE:BBL) by 261,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.08M shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.27 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.