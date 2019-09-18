James Investment Research Raised National Healthcare (NHC) Position by $2.56 Million; As Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Martin & Company Has Trimmed Holding

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 49.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 41,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 42,846 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43 million, down from 84,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.43. About 714,628 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in National Healthcare (NHC) by 147.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 31,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.63% . The institutional investor held 53,074 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31 million, up from 21,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in National Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.41. About shares traded. National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEMKT:NHC) has risen 24.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NHC News: 30/04/2018 – National Healthcare Transformation Advocate Dr. Stephen K. Klasko Releases New Book ‘Bless This Mess: A Picture Story of Health; 04/05/2018 – National Healthcare 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 04/05/2018 – NHC 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.06; 18/04/2018 – ALK-ABELLO A/S ALKb.CO – TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Healthcare Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHLG); 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 03/05/2018 – National Healthcare Raises Dividend to 50c; 08/05/2018 – Children’s National Health System and GetWellNetwork Design Digital Pathway for Autism Family Support and Education

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 15,475 shares to 7,535 shares, valued at $186,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 37,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,178 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold NHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 6.09 million shares or 2.72% less from 6.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Inv Limited Liability accumulated 39,745 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd reported 2,259 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) for 1,509 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 3,357 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Lc owns 142,725 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC). Bridgeway Management Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) for 48,482 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 30,054 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) for 6,483 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3,796 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 10,511 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & holds 0% or 9,494 shares in its portfolio. Washington-based Coldstream Cap Mgmt has invested 0.08% in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC). Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) for 21,230 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 2,917 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Serv Automobile Association owns 195,445 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Finemark Bancorporation Tru has invested 0.51% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Cwm Ltd Liability Com has 2,109 shares. 1,768 are held by Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Mirae Asset Global Invests invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Gideon, New York-based fund reported 12,901 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp Delaware invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Quantum Capital Management invested in 0.14% or 2,055 shares. Fincl Architects reported 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Inverness Counsel Lc New York stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Da Davidson owns 6,977 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 694 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Putnam Investments Limited Liability accumulated 266,319 shares.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $334.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 20,564 shares to 84,575 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.82M for 16.20 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.