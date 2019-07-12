James Investment Research Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 5 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the shares of SSNC in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. See SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) latest ratings:

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jefferies New Target: $58.0000 64.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $64 New Target: $75 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $75 New Target: $80 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

25/01/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Initiates Coverage On

James Investment Research Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 58.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. James Investment Research Inc acquired 58,033 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The James Investment Research Inc holds 156,422 shares with $18.45 million value, up from 98,389 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens

James Investment Research Inc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 10,741 shares to 400 valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) stake by 13,980 shares and now owns 17,520 shares. Hp Inc was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Nadella Satya sold $28.35M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt reported 127,551 shares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company has 4.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regions Fincl Corp invested in 1.63 million shares or 2.21% of the stock. Norinchukin Bancshares The stated it has 3.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eos Management Limited Partnership holds 21,620 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Llc reported 4.07% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 5.19M shares. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership has invested 5.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Associated Banc has invested 3.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yacktman Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 4.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Connecticut-based Hartford Com has invested 3.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 1.02% or 5.55 million shares. 46,310 were reported by Compton Inc Ri. Moreover, Canandaigua Bankshares Trust has 3.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 157,221 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $15000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $113 target in Thursday, January 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $130 target.

