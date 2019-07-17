James Investment Research Raised Its Caterpillar (CAT) Position; Lodge Hill Capital Trimmed Owens Corning New (OC) Stake by $8.45 Million

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 5,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,122 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, up from 30,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.58 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 38.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 179,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 290,125 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 412,146 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280838 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EPS 82c; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280854 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ lcons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.16 EPS, down 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. OC’s profit will be $125.94M for 12.20 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorp owns 6,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C stated it has 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.02% or 542,125 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 100 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Inc has 43,341 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 8,829 shares. Principal Fin Grp holds 9,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 364,700 are held by Swiss Natl Bank. Shell Asset Management Com stated it has 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Putnam Llc invested in 0% or 36,660 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 129,970 shares. 12,751 were accumulated by Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Company. Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% stake. Basswood Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 438,499 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 120 shares to 3,112 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avx Corp (NYSE:AVX) by 30,005 shares to 45,890 shares, valued at $796,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 17,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,380 shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX).