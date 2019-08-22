James Investment Research Position in Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Decreased by $687,355 as Stock Declined; Kar Auction Services (KAR) Shareholder Snyder Capital Management LP Lifted Holding

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc. (KAR) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 63,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.04M, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 1.77 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 15,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 26,410 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 42,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 554,961 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rli Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 8,567 shares to 390,643 shares, valued at $28.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX) by 27,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,278 shares, and cut its stake in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.