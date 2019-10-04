James Investment Research Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Raised as Market Value Declined; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Has Lifted Stake

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 75,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 358,597 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.63 million, up from 283,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 4,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 64,279 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, up from 59,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $74.69. About 5.55M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stralem & reported 2.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.61% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Affinity Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 9,496 shares. L And S Advsr Inc invested in 0.23% or 24,000 shares. Cordasco Ntwk reported 927 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc Ma holds 0.06% or 5,802 shares. Yorktown Mgmt has invested 0.47% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Westchester Capital holds 3.23% or 113,414 shares in its portfolio. Concorde Asset invested 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Edgar Lomax Va reported 311,543 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 0.25% or 412,667 shares. Omers Administration invested in 94,600 shares. Smith Moore & stated it has 35,579 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Ranger Investment Mngmt Lp owns 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 62 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $2.02 million worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of stock. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million worth of stock or 25,000 shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $920.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,868 shares to 52,240 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,276 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avx Corp (NYSE:AVX) by 33,400 shares to 12,490 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 16,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,890 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Advsr Ltd Company holds 1.19% or 57,154 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Rech stated it has 301,101 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 56.56 million shares. Suncoast Equity owns 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,085 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Company, a Arizona-based fund reported 16,100 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,279 shares. Westpac reported 612,289 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.95% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7.63M shares. Opus Cap Group Llc reported 30,206 shares. One Lc accumulated 77,660 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Llc invested in 0.27% or 64,725 shares. Perigon Wealth Management holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 90,963 shares. Plancorp Ltd Com holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,331 shares. Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 14,110 shares.