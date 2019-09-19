James Investment Research Lowered Its Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holding; Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

James Investment Research Inc decreased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) stake by 67.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. James Investment Research Inc sold 6,570 shares as Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)’s stock declined 24.24%. The James Investment Research Inc holds 3,170 shares with $188,000 value, down from 9,740 last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co now has $5.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 1.67 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM

Among 9 analysts covering Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Tiffany & Co has $115 highest and $8000 lowest target. $100.33’s average target is 7.40% above currents $93.42 stock price. Tiffany & Co had 15 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 29 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Nomura. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by Telsey Advisory Group. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, August 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, March 22. See Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $89.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $94.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Telsey Advisory Group Rating: Outperform Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $103.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $110 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Hsbc Public Limited accumulated 73,333 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.02% or 388,071 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Incorporated holds 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 46,938 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% stake. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 1.17M shares. Bright Rock Capital Management Lc holds 0.23% or 12,000 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Llc owns 8,031 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 30,883 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 7.08 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Assetmark owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corp accumulated 4,576 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 27,782 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication Inc holds 0.01% or 2,084 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Apache Jumps as Oil Soars – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

James Investment Research Inc increased Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 23,829 shares to 134,491 valued at $10.86 million in 2019Q2. It also upped International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) stake by 25,869 shares and now owns 69,695 shares. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was raised too.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.68 million for 11.03 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Cimarex Energy has $96 highest and $5100 lowest target. $69.14’s average target is 36.24% above currents $50.75 stock price. Cimarex Energy had 18 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $8600 target in Monday, May 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8100 target in Friday, July 12 report. Imperial Capital downgraded the shares of XEC in report on Tuesday, July 16 to “In-Line” rating. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $7500 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. M Partners maintained the shares of XEC in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Thursday, March 21. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $96 target.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) And Wondering If The 34% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tiffany +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tiffany Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Luxury retailers gain on Hong Kong relief – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tiffany pares gain after Hong Kong warning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.