James Investment Research Lowered Gap Inc/The (GPS) Holding by $755,768 as Market Valuation Declined; Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Firefly Value Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Gap Inc/The (GPS) by 49.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 29,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 29,297 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 58,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Gap Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 3.12M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – GAP 1Q EPS 42C, EST. 46C; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap partners with local organizations to distribute 300 computers and internet access to rural Colorado community; 17/05/2018 – United Nations Foundation and Gap Inc. Join Forces for Pride Month to Support Global LGBTI Equality; 22/03/2018 – Mad-Scientist Brewers Bridge the Gap Between Beer and Whiskey; 15/05/2018 – Gap Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – SMART Technologies Announces SMART lnkScan, Seamlessly Bridging the Gap Between Physical and Digital Domains; 13/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $35 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE: Old Navy will add 60 more stores across the U.S. this year, CEO Art Peck tells CNBC; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR GAP GLOBAL WAS NEGATIVE 4%

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $149.76. About 553,430 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Limited holds 0.01% or 14,596 shares. Miles Capital owns 27,575 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Advisor Ltd Liability owns 8,182 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability reported 145,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 393,275 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.03% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). New York-based Element Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Moreover, Lazard Asset Limited Liability has 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Citigroup invested in 657,482 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 9,339 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.02% or 10.17 million shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.02% stake. Ckw reported 1,000 shares. 110,962 are held by Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc. Samlyn Capital Ltd Co stated it has 410,910 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 14,985 shares to 16,135 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays 7 (IEF) by 6,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

