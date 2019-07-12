James Investment Research Lowered Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding By $1.82 Million; 2 Analysts Are Bullish First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Last Week

James Investment Research Inc decreased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 21.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. James Investment Research Inc sold 22,806 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 2.41%. The James Investment Research Inc holds 81,051 shares with $6.53M value, down from 103,857 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $34.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 1.48M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY

Among 2 analysts covering First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Industrial Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. See First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 38.0000

19/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Maintain

James Investment Research Inc increased Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) stake by 34,700 shares to 34,733 valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 79,481 shares and now owns 116,509 shares. Rh was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eaton had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12. Deutsche Bank maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Monday, March 4. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $91 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ETN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm invested in 1.54% or 157,995 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 82,408 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 198 shares. Meeder Asset has 9,859 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 272,079 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Strs Ohio stated it has 483,838 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Security holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 400 shares. Illinois-based Dearborn Partners Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 2,426 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Lc. 32,813 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 1.03 million shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 221 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Private Advisor Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,966 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $644.01M for 13.36 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.72 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 31.16 P/E ratio. It makes investments in industrial properties.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 464,188 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 10.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M