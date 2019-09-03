James Investment Research Lowered By $872,875 Its Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Holding; Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) SI Increased By 200%

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) had an increase of 200% in short interest. CDOR’s SI was 7,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 2,400 shares previously. With 7,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)’s short sellers to cover CDOR’s short positions. The SI to Condor Hospitality Trust Inc’s float is 0.06%. It closed at $11.05 lastly. It is down 5.20% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CDOR News: 10/05/2018 – Condor Gold plc: Results of Annual General Meeting (‘; 09/05/2018 – CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST INC – COMPANY REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 OUTLOOK FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – Condor Announces 2017 Year End Results; 09/05/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust 1Q FFO 26c/Sh; 15/05/2018 – Condor Gold plc announces its unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust Further Enhances Portfolio with Capital Improvements; 10/05/2018 – Condor Gold plc: Results of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”); 19/03/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust 4Q EPS 10c; 23/05/2018 – THOMAS COOK TO REFURBISH PART OF CONDOR FLEET, DEBUS TELLS BZ; 02/05/2018 – VERDI SAYS CONDOR TO SHUT DOWN BERLIN TECH SITE

James Investment Research Inc decreased Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) stake by 50.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. James Investment Research Inc sold 34,915 shares as Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH)’s stock declined 10.63%. The James Investment Research Inc holds 33,700 shares with $872,000 value, down from 68,615 last quarter. Nmi Holdings Inc now has $1.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 146,658 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 03/05/2018 – NMI® at 56.8%; April Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Chief Operating Officer Claudia Merkle to President; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 24/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO A THREE-YEAR, $85 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 09/04/2018 – National MI to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $40.48M for 11.69 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Cadence Limited Liability has invested 0.36% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Numerixs, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc owns 65,700 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers accumulated 51,270 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 21,473 shares. Spark Investment Management Lc owns 79,300 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 185,111 shares. 374,311 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 14,346 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 19,437 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Communications owns 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 7,901 shares. Whittier Tru Co has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 90,169 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 844,231 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NMI Holdings has $34 highest and $26 lowest target. $30’s average target is 6.91% above currents $28.06 stock price. NMI Holdings had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 12 by FBR Capital.

James Investment Research Inc increased Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 147,565 shares to 211,985 valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped New Residential Investment Cor (NYSE:NRZ) stake by 22,109 shares and now owns 37,764 shares. Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was raised too.

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $131.55 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in limited-service hotels.

