James Investment Research Lowered By $689,280 Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake; Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) Had 5 Bulls

James Investment Research Inc decreased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) stake by 39.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. James Investment Research Inc sold 3,590 shares as Goldman Sachs Group (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The James Investment Research Inc holds 5,530 shares with $1.06M value, down from 9,120 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group now has $71.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/04/2018 – EQUITY INTERNATIONAL, GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION, CENTAURUS CAPITAL ANNOUNCE FORMATION & $300 MLN INVESTMENT OF ARG REALTY GROUP; 01/05/2018 – Goldman currency unit fined $110m; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION; 13/04/2018 – LSE Hires Goldman Veteran Schwimmer as CEO (Video); 29/05/2018 – HFMWeek [Reg]: Credit Suisse co-head of Americas consulting to join Goldman Sachs; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON: CAN’T THINK OF TIME MORE RIPE FOR DEALS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman may acquire its way to a bigger consumer bank; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 26/04/2018 – Oil is entering an ‘age of restraint’ just as earnings recover, Goldman strategist says; 20/03/2018 – “It’s going to be how they manage through this that will ultimately determine their long-term future,” Heath Terry, lead internet research analyst at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC on Tuesday

Among 5 analysts covering Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ocular Therapeutix has $24 highest and $9 lowest target. $13.40’s average target is 199.11% above currents $4.48 stock price. Ocular Therapeutix had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by JMP Securities. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by JMP Securities. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. See Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) latest ratings:

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 27.24% above currents $199.42 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

James Investment Research Inc increased Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) stake by 10,023 shares to 56,593 valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 147,565 shares and now owns 211,985 shares. Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) was raised too.

The stock increased 6.41% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 374,853 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Retrospective Study of the Effects of Ocular Acupuncture on Ocular Motor Nerve Palsy; 03/04/2018 – New Review of Early Clinical Experiences with Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Fixed Combination in Open-angle Glaucoma and Ocular; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety/Efficacy of Nepafenac Punctal Plug Delivery System Compared to Placebo to Control Ocular; 08/03/2018 – EyeGate Pharma Submits Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 23/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 30/05/2018 – EyeGate Files Supplement to Investigational Device Exemption to Commence Study in Punctate Epitheliopathy using the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel; 22/05/2018 – Delcath Sponsors Looking For A Cure Ocular Melanoma Charity Event; 31/05/2018 – NTC to Strengthen Its Ophthalmology Portfolio Through the Acquisition of Ocular Antibiotic Products; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Universal Eye Drop Adherence Monitor to Measure and Improve Adherence to Ocular Medications; 15/05/2018 – IMPRIMIS PHARMACEUTICALS – SURFACE PHARMA INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF FINANCING TO ADVANCE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOCUSED ON OCULAR SURFACE DISEASE

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. The company has market cap of $211.44 million. The Company’s product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery.