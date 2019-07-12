James Investment Research Lifted American Financial Group Inc/O (AFG) Position by $1.94 Million; Market Value Rose; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Upped Its Stake by $421,544

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in American Financial Group Inc/O (AFG) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 20,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,309 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.96M, up from 156,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc/O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $105.41. About 365,920 shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 2,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,607 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38 million, up from 68,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $176.83. About 1.27M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney reported 0.35% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Paradigm Incorporated New York stated it has 0.19% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 722,214 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 257,732 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 21,556 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 116,299 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc invested in 14,858 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Com has invested 0.16% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Principal invested 0.04% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Ameritas Invest Partners reported 0.09% stake. Returns Ltd Co holds 0.16% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 3,116 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 35,808 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Citigroup Inc owns 120,477 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 27,636 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $131,204 activity.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd F (NASDAQ:HELE) by 69,572 shares to 15,793 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 35,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,202 shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Ins Com has 375,100 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 1.13% or 203,231 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Limited holds 2.05% or 479,360 shares in its portfolio. Foster Motley Inc holds 0.56% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 24,634 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.67% or 15,825 shares. Cardinal Cap Management reported 116,702 shares. Glenview Natl Bank Dept accumulated 0.87% or 12,759 shares. Cannell Peter B holds 47,858 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia reported 60,693 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.29% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 3,416 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.42% or 443,082 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot holds 48,338 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,000 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 8,500 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Hartford holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 31,985 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.